Catholic World News

Papal interview touches on Corpus Christi, Vatican Radio, climate change, peace

June 23, 2025

At the conclusion of his June 19 visit to Vatican Radio’s shortwave radio transmission center, Pope Leo XIV granted a three-minute interview to a reporter from Tg1, the newscast of RAI, Italy’s public broadcaster.

During the interview (Italian with English subtitles), the Pontiff discussed the feast of Corpus Christi, the work of Vatican Radio, and a project to make the Vatican powered entirely by sustainable energy.

“I think that this commitment on the part of the Church sets a very important example: we are all aware of the effects of climate change, and we really need to take care of the whole of creation, as Pope Francis taught so clearly,” Pope Leo said.

The Pontiff also described the international situation as “really worrying” and renewed his appeal for peace and diplomacy.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!