Catholic World News

USCCB president: ‘Beg the Prince of Peace for an end to hostilities’

June 22, 2025

The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops called for prayer for an end to the “proliferation of acts of war” following strikes ordered by President Donald Trump on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“With all men and women of goodwill, we beg Almighty God to end the proliferation of acts of war and to inspire dialogue before more innocent people are harmed,” Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services wrote in a June 22 social media post.

“My heart goes out to all victims and also to those whose lives are in danger,” he added. “Let us beg the Prince of Peace for an end to hostilities.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!