Parliament votes to allow assisted suicide

June 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A vote in the British Parliament has cleared the way to legalize assisted suicide.

Following up on an earlier vote to decriminalize abortion in all cases, the House of Commons voted 314-291 in favor of the “Terminally Ill Adults” bill, which would give patients with less than six months to live the choice of suicide with medical help.

The legislation now goes to the House of Lords, where it is likely to be discussed at length, but the upper chamber rarely blocks a bill approved by Commons.

With the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer remaining neutral, the vote in the House of Commons was tightly contested. Last November the same chamber had approved the measure by 330-275, so sixteen votes had swung into opposition of the assisted-suicide plan.

