Pray for those who are persecuted, Pope encourages religious

June 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on June 20 with members of the Order of Friars Minor Conventual and of the Order of the Most Holy Trinity—popularly known as Conventual Franciscans and Trinitarians, respectively—who were in Rome for their general chapters.

The Pope praised the Trinitarians for their commitment to prayer for those who suffer persecution. He asked both groups to “never cease remembering in your prayers and in your daily efforts those who are persecuted for their faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

