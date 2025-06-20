Catholic World News

Pope urges Vatican diplomats to maintain missionary sensibility

June 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on June 20 with priests from the Pontifical Ecclesial Academy who were completing a year of missionary service, and encouraged them to bring their missionary sense into their future work in the Vatican diplomatic corps.

The Pontifical Ecclesial Academy, the training ground for Vatican diplomats, recently added a year of mission work to its program of formation. The Pope said this work should be the “crowning experience” of their training. He asked them to be mindful of their priestly calling, in whatever countries they are asked to serve.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

