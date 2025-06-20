Catholic World News

AI is not true intelligence, Pope notes

June 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Second Annual Rome Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Pope Leo XIV said that “access to data, however extensive, must not be confused with intelligence.” Intelligence, he explained, “involves the person’s openness to the ultimate question of life and reflects an orientation toward the True and the Good.”

While advances in AI represent “an exceptional product of human genius,” the Pope said, it is important to bear in mind that AI is “above all else, a tool.” It can be used for the common good, but there remains “the possibility of its misuse for selfish gain at the expense of others, or worse, to foment conflict and aggression.”

The Pontiff said that all responsible leaders “are concerned for children and young people, and the possible consequences of the use of AI on their intellectual and neurological development.” He added: “Society’s well-being upon their being given the ability to develop their God-given gifts and capabilities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!