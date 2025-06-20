Catholic World News

USCCB publishes chants for Order of Religious Profession

June 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Divine Worship has published English chant settings for the temporary profession and perpetual profession of religious men and women.

The bishops’ conference has made these chant settings freely available to “parishes, dioceses, schools, and religious communities” under certain conditions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!