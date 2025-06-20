Catholic World News

Arson attack on 12th-century English church

June 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: A 12th-century church in Market Drayton, England, was the target of a recent arson attack.

BBC reported that the fire left St. Mary’s Church, an Anglican church since the Reformation, “heavily smoke-logged inside,” with the door “badly damaged.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!