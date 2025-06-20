Catholic World News

Supreme Court transgender decision seen as ‘partial victory for common sense’

June 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Two fellows at the Ethics and Public Policy Center have analyzed the 6-3 Supreme Court decision that upheld the right of Tennessee to ban surgical and chemical interventions on minors who describe themselves as transgender.

Theresa Farnan and Mary Rice Hasson described United States v. Skrmetti as a “partial victory for common sense.”

“The appalling brutality of pediatric medical ‘transition’ is laid bare for all to see,” they said. “Justice Thomas’s concurrence includes four pages detailing the nature of those interventions and their attendant risks, particularly the ‘irreversible’ consequences of genital surgery, such as permanent infertility.”

However, the Court’s majority opinion “fails to tackle the underlying anthropological issue presented by ‘transgender’ claims, and it capitulates to gender ideology in its use of language.”

