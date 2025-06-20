Catholic World News

Myanmar prelate thanks Pope for drawing attention to suffering of civilians there

June 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the Fides news agency, the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Mandalay, Myanmar thanked Pope Leo XIV for drawing attention to the suffering of the nation’s civilian population amid civil war.

“Many villages have been abandoned or reduced to rubble due to the constant bombing,” said Father Peter Sein Hlaing Oo. “The helpless people do not know where to find refuge.”

“There are Catholic churches and parishes in this area, and all of them are in serious difficulty,” he continued. “We have Catholic believers in both the regime-controlled areas and those controlled by the resistance. And there are believers who are caught in the crossfire. The people are helpless and defenseless.”

