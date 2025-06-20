Catholic World News

Religious liberty commission examines Washington Confession law

June 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Justice’s new Religious Liberty Commission held its first hearing on June 16.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York and Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, are among the members of the commission, which is chaired by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas.

Among the topics examined by commission members was a new Washington law that violates the sanctity of the Sacrament of Penance by requiring priests to report the sexual abuse of minors when they learn about it in the confessional.

“To my, look, nonlegal mind, this is the most outrageous violation of the free exercise clause that I can think of, or the state involving itself illegitimately in the interior workings of a church,” said Bishop Barron.

