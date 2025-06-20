Catholic World News

British and French Catholics struggle to turn the tide on assisted suicide

June 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-life advocates spoke about the challenges they face in halting the advance of assisted suicide in Europe.

“Given today’s intergenerational imbalance, and the growing costs of the welfare state, people are asking why we should bother caring for the sick and elderly—whether it isn’t easier and cheaper just to help them to die, rather than trying to build a community around them,” said Vincenzo Bassi, president of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe.

“We need to offer positive models, lobby professionally and invest human and material resources in pro-life causes, as well as cooperating more effectively in proposing the solutions offered by Catholic social teaching,” he added.

