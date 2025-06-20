Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop publishes ‘cry of anguish’

June 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following the massacre of over 200 Christians by machete-wielding Islamist militants, a Nigerian bishop issued a statemgent entitled “A Cry of Anguish from the Benue Valley.”

“For about 20 years, Benue State has witnessed serial killings, maiming, and ejection of thousands of indigenous people from their ancestral homelands, with their means of livelihood completely destroyed in the process,” said Bishop William Amove Avenya of Gboko.

“We have cried many times before, and we will continue to cry,” he continued. “Even if in the end nothing is done, at least it will be on record that we cried out for help, but the relevant authorities were negligent of our groaning.”

Nigeria, a nation of 237 million, is the most populous country in Africa and sixth most populous in the world. The nation is 47% Christian (11% Catholic), 46% Muslim, and 7% ethnic religionist.

