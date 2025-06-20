Catholic World News

Pope visits Vatican Radio transmission center, affirms ‘missionary value of communication’

June 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV visited Vatican Radio’s shortwave radio transmission center, located on Vatican property eleven miles from Rome.

According to a Vatican statement, the Pontiff, during his June 19 visit, “emphasized how during his missionary work in Latin America and Africa, it was valuable to be able to receive Vatican Radio’s shortwave transmissions, which reach places where few broadcasters can reach, and he reaffirmed the missionary value of communication.”

Pope Leo also thanked employees “for the work they carry out with fidelity and continuity, even on a feast day like today.” The feast of Corpus Christi was celebrated this year on June 19 on the General Roman Calendar, but is transferred to the following Sunday in much of the world.

