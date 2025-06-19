Catholic World News

Legal euthanasia could lead to close of Catholic nursing homes: Cardinal Nichols

June 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster has warned that Catholic nursing homes and hospices could be forced to close if legislation allowing euthanasia becomes law.

In a joint statement with Archbishop John Sherrington of Liverpool, the pro-life spokesman for the episcopal conference, the cardinal said that “a right to assisted suicide...is highly likely to become a duty on care homes and hospices to facilitate it.” Parliament rejected an amendment to the euthanasia bill that would have allowed institutions to refrain from cooperation with assisted suicide.

Catholic facilities for the elderly would be required to “withdraw from care” if the legislation requires cooperation with suicide, the prelates said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!