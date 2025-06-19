Catholic World News

Pope Leo, at general audience, emphasizes Corpus Christi, affirms Real Presence

June 19, 2025

At the conclusion of his June 18 general audience in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV repeatedly drew attention to the feast of Corpus Christi, celebrated this year on June 19 on the General Roman Calendar but transferred to June 22 in many nations of the world.

To French-speaking pilgrims, he said, “As the Feast of Corpus Domini approaches, let us rekindle our faith in this great mystery of the Eucharist and join our voices to the Church’s songs of thanksgiving. God bless you!”

To German-speaking pilgrims, he said, “May the imminent Solemnity of Corpus Domini renew our faith in the Eucharistic Lord, truly present among us under the species of bread and wine. May he give us the strength to overcome every discouragement so that we can always do his will.”

Addressing Polish-speaking pilgrims, he added:

Tomorrow in your homeland you celebrate the Solemnity of Corpus Domini—gathering in large numbers for the Eucharist and participating in processions through the streets of cities and towns. You also organize concerts of praise, such as the “One Heart, One Spirit” concert in Rzeszów. May these encounters revive your testimony of love for Christ and your complete openness to the Gospel. I bless you from my heart.

The Vatican omitted these remarks of the Pontiff from its English translation of the audience.

