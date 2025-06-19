Catholic World News

Vatican plugs Peter’s Pence donations to help Leo XIV in his mission

June 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released a new video to promote donations to Peter’s Pence. Parish collections for Peter’s Pence typically take place around June 29, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul.

“With your donation to Peter’s Pence, you offer tangible support as the Holy Father takes his first steps as Pope,” the Vatican stated. “Help him proclaim the Gospel to the world and extend a hand to our brothers and sisters in need.”

