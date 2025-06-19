Polarization, IVF mandates among issues highlighted during US bishops’ Religious Freedom Week
CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced that the theme of its annual Religious Freedom Week this year is “Witnesses to Hope.” The week begins on June 22 (the memorial of Saints John Fisher and Thomas More) and concludes on June 29 (the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul).
Religious Freedom Week 2025 will highlight the following issues:
- June 22: Political Polarization
- June 23: IVF Mandates
- June 24: Catholic Healthcare
- June 25: Nicaragua
- June 26: Parental Choice in Education
- June 27: Immigration Services
- June 28: Freedom to Serve the Common Good
- June 29: Nigeria
