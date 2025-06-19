Catholic World News

Polarization, IVF mandates among issues highlighted during US bishops’ Religious Freedom Week

June 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced that the theme of its annual Religious Freedom Week this year is “Witnesses to Hope.” The week begins on June 22 (the memorial of Saints John Fisher and Thomas More) and concludes on June 29 (the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul).

Religious Freedom Week 2025 will highlight the following issues:

June 22: Political Polarization

June 23: IVF Mandates

June 24: Catholic Healthcare

June 25: Nicaragua

June 26: Parental Choice in Education

June 27: Immigration Services

June 28: Freedom to Serve the Common Good

June 29: Nigeria

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

