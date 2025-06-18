Catholic World News

Supreme Court upholds Tennessee ban on ‘gender treatment’ for children

June 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has upheld a Tennessee law that bans gender-transition treatment for minors.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court majority ruled that state legislators have the authority to set standards for medical policy. The ruling could apply to more than twenty other states that have set similar standards.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

