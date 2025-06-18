Catholic World News

European human rights official, Pope Leo discuss peace

June 18, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received Alain Berset, secretary general of the Council of Europe, in a June 17 audience.

Headquartered in Strasbourg, France, the Council of Europe was founded by ten European nations in 1949 to promote human rights and democracy. It now has 46 member states.

“I reaffirmed to Pope Leo XIV [the] COE ‘s commitment to peace, justice, accountability, and dialogue,” Berset tweeted. “When war, hatred, and division threaten the soul of our continent, we defend human dignity, protect the innocent, and restore democracy to the heart of our shared destiny.”

