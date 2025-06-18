Catholic World News

Pontiff emphasizes link between Gospel, commitment to peace, Vatican spokesman writes

June 18, 2025

Reflecting on the Pope’s June 17 address to the Italian Episcopal Conference (CWN coverage), a Vatican spokesman wrote that “what is most striking in Leo XIV’s speech to the Italian bishops is the close and direct connection between the proclamation of the Gospel in its essence, and the consequent commitment to peace and dialogue, to human dignity put at risk by the excessive power of new technologies, to the poor.”

These themes “are not battlefields for insiders or tasks for some specialized NGO” [non-governmental organization], said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication. “Instead, they are the terrain in which Christians are asked today to bear witness to the beauty of the Gospel.”

 

