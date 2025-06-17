Catholic World News

Nearly half of Americans feel connection with Catholicism, but few practice

June 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: A new study by Pew Research has found that 47% of all Americans are connected in some way with the Catholic Church.

When questioned about religion, 20% of respondents to the Pew survey identified themselves as Catholics. Another 9% described themselves as “cultural Catholics, identifying with the faith because of ethnic background; 9% more said that they were former Catholics; and a final 9% said that they have some relationship with a Catholic so that they sometimes attend Mass.

Of the self-identified Catholics, only 28% attend Sunday Mass regularly, half say that they pray daily, and 23% reported a sacramental confession at least once a year. “Altogether,” Pew reported, “only 13% of American Catholic say they do all three of these things.

In other findings, Pew reported:

  • less than half (47%) of American Catholics ever go to confession;
  • 62% say that the sex-abuse scandals are “ongoing problems” rather than past occurrences; and
  • While only 2% attend a Traditional Latin Mass regularly, a much larger number—13% report having attended the traditional liturgy during the past five years.

    • The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

     

    For all current news, visit our News home page.

    Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

    All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

    There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed18 June
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Wednesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Gregory Barbarigo (1625-1697), canonized by Pope St. John XXIII in 1960. He was the Bishop of Bergamo and of Padua. St. Gregory was noted as a distinguished churchman and leading citizen whose charities were on a princely scale. He worked for unity of the…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: