Pope Leo will resume summer stay at Castel Gandolfo

June 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV plans to resume the traditional practice of spending a few weeks at the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, the Vatican has announced.

The Pope will leave Rome for Castel Gandalfo on July 6, and remain there until July 20. He will celebrate Sunday Mass on July 14 and July 20 at local parish churches near the papal residence. During the month of July, the regular papal audiences on Wednesdays will be cancelled.

Pope Leo will return to Castel Gandalfo for a long weekend in August, beginning on Friday, August 15, when he will celebrate Mass there for the feast of the Assumption.

Pope Francis had discontinued the traditional papal vacations at Castel Gandalfo, causing a serious setback to the economy of the village, which relies heavily on tourist traffic during the Pope’s summer stays.

