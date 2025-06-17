Catholic World News

Archbishop Broglio, USCCB president, supports immigrants, rips ICE raids

June 17, 2025

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, speaking in his role as president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), has issued a statement of support for immigrants, sharply criticizing the Trump administration’s aggressive efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

“Count on the commitment of all of us to stand with you in this challenging hour,” Archbishop Broglio said, in a statement released June 16.

Citing the message that Pope Leo XIV delivered to Americans in a video message to an event in Chicago, the USCCB leader said that “it seems appropriate to give voice to a profound concern in the hearts of the shepherds of the Church in our country.” He added that “no one can turn a deaf ear to the palpable cries of anxiety and fear heard in communities throughout the country in the wake of a surge in immigration enforcement actions.”

“The many actions of protest throughout the country reflect the moral sentiments of many Americans that enforcement alone cannot be the solution to addressing our nation’s immigration challenges,” the archbishop continued.

Archbishop Broglio decried the “chronic lack of opportunities for legal status for our immigrant brothers and sisters, together with the growing denial of due process to them,” and complained of “unfounded accusations against Catholic service providers” in the current crackdown. He argued:

Law enforcement actions aimed at preserving order and ensuring community security are necessary for the common good. However, the current efforts go well beyond those with criminal histories. In the context of a gravely deficient immigration system, the mass arrest and removal of our neighbors, friends and family members on the basis of immigration status alone, particularly in ways that are arbitrary or without due process, represent a profound social crisis before which no person of good will can remain silent.

