Pontiff appeals for ‘responsibility and reason’ following Israeli strikes on Iran

June 16, 2025

Following Israeli strikes on Iran and the Islamic republic’s military response, Pope Leo XIV issued an appeal for peace.

“Even in these days, in fact, news is arriving that is of great concern,” the Pontiff said at the conclusion of his June 14 Jubilee audience in St. Peter’s Basilica. “The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated, and at such a delicate moment I wish to forcefully renew an appeal for responsibility and reason.”

“The commitment to building a safer world, free from the nuclear threat, must be pursued through respectful encounters and sincere dialogue, to build a lasting peace, founded on justice, brotherhood and the common good,” he continued. “No one should ever threaten the existence of another.”

“It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all,” the Pope added.

