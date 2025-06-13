Catholic World News

All share in God’s wealth, Pope writes in message for World Day of the Poor

June 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “The poor can be witnesses to a strong and steadfast hope, precisely because they embody it in the midst of uncertainty, poverty, instability and marginalization,” Pope Leo XIV writes in his message for World Day of the Poor.

The World Day of the Poor will be observed on Sunday, November 16. The papal message for the occasion was released by the Vatican on June 13.

In his message the Pope reminds readers: “The gravest form of poverty is not to know God.” He says that in our commitment to the common good, “our social responsibility is grounded in God’s creative act, which gives everyone a share in the goods of the earth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Fri13 June
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Anthony of Padua, Priest and Doctor of the Church; Ember Friday

Image for Memorial of St. Anthony of Padua, Priest and Doctor of the Church; <i>Ember Friday</i>

Today is the Memorial of St. Anthony of Padua (1195-1231), who was born at Lisbon, Portugal. He bacame a canon regular and then a Franciscan preaching the Gospel everywhere in Portugal and Italy. Both as a theologian and as a popular preacher he fought vigorously against heresy. His preaching was inspired…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: