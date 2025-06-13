Catholic World News

All share in God’s wealth, Pope writes in message for World Day of the Poor

June 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “The poor can be witnesses to a strong and steadfast hope, precisely because they embody it in the midst of uncertainty, poverty, instability and marginalization,” Pope Leo XIV writes in his message for World Day of the Poor.

The World Day of the Poor will be observed on Sunday, November 16. The papal message for the occasion was released by the Vatican on June 13.

In his message the Pope reminds readers: “The gravest form of poverty is not to know God.” He says that in our commitment to the common good, “our social responsibility is grounded in God’s creative act, which gives everyone a share in the goods of the earth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!