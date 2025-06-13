Catholic World News

Gallup poll finds jump in belief that religious influence is growing

June 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A new Gallup poll reports a sharp increase in the number of Americans who believe that the influence of religious faith is growing.

Gallup found that 34% of adults in the US see religious influence as on the rise, as against only 20% who felt the same way last year.

Although a majority of Americans (59%) say that the influence of faith is in decline, that number is down dramatically from the results of a similar survey last year, in which 75% of respondents saw religion in decline.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

