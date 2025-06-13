Catholic World News

Pope asks Croatian faithful to direct themselves to God, ‘first truth and supreme good’

June 13, 2025

In a recent Latin-language letter, Pope Leo appointed Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, as his special envoy to the June 14 commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Archdiocese of Rijeka, Croatia.

“In this Holy Year which the Universal Church celebrates, you will exhort all who take part that, just as all created things are ordered to their Creator, they will of their own accord direct themselves to Him, the first truth and supreme good,” Pope Leo said to Cardinal Zuppi in his letter. dated May 29 and released June 7.

The Pontiff also reflected on the nature of the Church in the letter’s opening paragraph:

He who prepares from living and chosen stones an eternal dwelling place for his majesty, has also deigned to call the Church his own spouse (cf. 1 Pt. 2:5), so that the people serving the name of Jesus and ever growing in the building of heavenly Jerusalem may arrive at the heavenly promises through the imitation of Christ. For in the visible house which God has granted to Us to build up day by day, the mystery of His communion with us is wonderfully formed and perfected ... She [the Church] is indeed the anchor of hope in our age, built on the foundations of the Apostles, with Christ Jesus himself as the chief cornerstone.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!