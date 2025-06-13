Catholic World News

Beijing expresses appreciation for Pope Leo’s 1st Chinese episcopal appointment

June 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Lin Jian, the spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, welcomed Pope Leo’s appointment of Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Lin Yuntuan of Fuzhou.

“China is willing to work together with the Vatican to promote the continuous improvement of China-Vatican relations,” the spokesman said during a June 12 press briefing. “This appointment has enhanced understanding and mutual trust through constructive dialogue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

