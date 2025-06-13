Catholic World News

Spanish PM discusses human dignity with Pontiff, invites him to visit Spain

June 13, 2025

Pope Leo XIV and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez spoke by telephone on June 11.

The Holy See Press Office said in a statement that the two discussed “the migration crisis, the need to build bridges to resolve ongoing conflicts, and the defense of human dignity,” and that the prime minister “renewed the invitation to the Holy Father to visit the country.”

Sánchez tweeted:

I just had a call with Leo XIV, @Pontifex_es, to discuss the challenges facing the international community. Spain and the Vatican will continue working to defend human rights, combat climate change, and combat inequality. We agree that the pursuit of peace and human dignity must be at the heart of our action.

The European nation of 47.3 million (map) is 85% Christian (81% Catholic) and 3% Muslim.

