Catholic World News

CCHD highlights efforts to promote affordable housing in California

June 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Campaign for Human Development, the US bishops’ anti-poverty program, highlighted its efforts to promote affordable housing in California in its new newsletter.

“In March 2025, the state’s median home price was a staggering $884,350, according to the California Association of Realtors, and it’s expected to rise again this year,” the newsletter stated.

In 2023, the program had an operating deficit of $11,412,329, leading to net assets of negative $2.3 million at year’s end. Ralph McCloud, who was named director of CCHD in 2008, resigned from his position in 2024.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!