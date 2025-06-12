Catholic World News

Papal condolences after Ahmedabad air tragedy

June 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has sent a message of condolence to the relatives and friends of the victims of an airliner crash outside Ahmedabad, India.

The flight, headed for London with 242 aboard, crashed in a residential neighborhood near the airport.

