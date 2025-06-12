Catholic World News

At labor conference, Vatican diplomat discusses AI, climate change, and demographic changes

June 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, reflected on AI, climate change, and demographic changes at the 2025 session of the International Labour Conference.

“The dignity of labor must not be sacrificed on the altar of progress,” the prelate said of AI; displacement because of climate change “risks forcing more workers into the informal economy, where they lack social protection and cannot exercise their rights.”

Commenting on “demographic changes, such as aging populations in some regions and surges in youth populations in others,” he added:

Care work, including unpaid work, does not hinder growth. Growth itself must be measured not merely by material output, but by its capacity to improve the human condition.



Unpaid care work represents the essence of the relational nature of all human persons and their work. It is the path of solidarity and inclusion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!