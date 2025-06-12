Catholic World News

US bishops offer Congress ethical principles, policy considerations on AI

June 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to congressional leaders, the chairmen of six committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops offered three ethical principles and five policy considerations related to artificial intelligence.

“We are not technical experts, but pastors entrusted with concern for the life and dignity of the human person and the common good,” the bishops wrote in their June 9 letter. “Congressional response to this rapidly developing technology should include a regulatory framework informed by ethical principles and reasonable policy considerations.”

The bishops’ ethical principles centered on the dignity of the human person, care for the poor, and respect for the truth. Their policy considerations touched on family life; labor and the economy; healthcare, education, and political and civic life; warfare; and energy and the environment.

