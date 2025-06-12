Catholic World News

Athletes are ‘missionaries of hope,’ cardinal says at press conference

June 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Athletes joined Vatican officials at a June 11 press conference (video) for the upcoming Jubilee of Sport, a celebration that is part of the 2025 jubilee year.

“Sport teaches us to rise after a fall, just as faith sustains us in times of difficulty,” said Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education. The prelate spoke of the “Church’s recognition of sport and the social responsibility entrusted to athletes” and expressed a wish: “May this Jubilee awaken in them the awareness that they, too, are missionaries of hope.”

