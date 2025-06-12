Catholic World News

Pope Leo encourages traditional June devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

June 12, 2025

At the conclusion of his June 11 general audience, Pope Leo encouraged devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus during June, the month dedicated to the Sacred Heart.

“In June, celebrate the pious devotion to the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus,” the Pope told Polish-speaking pilgrims. “I encourage you to cultivate this tradition, entrusting your worries and hopes to the Heart of Christ, source of life and holiness. Ask the Lord with confidence to let you know his Heart and hear your cry!”

The Vatican omitted these words of the Pope from its English translation of his remarks.

