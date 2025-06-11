Catholic World News

Vatican issues official sede vacante medal

June 11, 2025

The Vatican newspaper announced that on June 9, the official 2025 sede vacante medal (image) became available for sale.

On one side of the medal, “there are two keys, an expression of the authority of Christ that is transmitted to Peter and his successors,” L’Osservatore Romano reported. “The keys are oriented upwards: the one on the right refers to the spiritual power that extends to heaven, while the one on the left refers to the spiritual power over the faithful. The umbrella, an ancient papal symbol, indicates the Sede Vacante.”

On the other side is the coat of arms of Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo (chamberlain) of the Holy Roman Church, who had special duties when the Apostolic See was vacant, between Pope Francis’s death on April 21 and Pope Leo XIV’s election on May 8.

