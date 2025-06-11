Catholic World News

Syriac Orthodox Church ‘ready to unite’ with Latin Church, Catholic bishop says

June 11, 2025

In the most prominent front-page article in L’Osservatore Romano’s June 10 daily Italian edition, a retired Latin-rite bishop in Turkey is quoted as saying that “the Syriac Orthodox Church is ready to unite with the Latin” Church.

The Syriac Orthodox Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

The statement by Bishop Paolo Bizzeti, SJ, appeared in “Il monachesimo che resiste” [The monasticism that resists]. In the article, Vatican journalist Antonella Palermo reports on a recent pilgrimage, led by Bishop Bizzeti, to historic Syriac Christian monasteries in Turkey.

Palermo commented that “in Anatolia”—the Asiatic peninsula in largely Muslim Turkey—“being Christian is something you choose every day ... And unity today is both a longing and a fact.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!