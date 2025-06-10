Catholic World News

Ecumenical group launches TV initiative in Middle East

June 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Middle East Council of Churches (MEEC) has launched a television channel, MEEC-TV, which began broadcasting on June 10.

The news channel is intended to help the Christian minority in the region persevere “amidst dangers and surprises,” maintaining an active Christian witness. The sponsoring group, the MEEC, includes Catholic, Orthodox, Eastern Orthodox, and Evangelical clerics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

