‘Be the eyes of Peter,’ Pope asks papal representatives

June 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: “Always be the eyes of Peter!” Pope Leo XIV urged papal representatives, in a June 10 address.

In his talk to Vatican diplomatic personnel, the Pope reflected on the meeting between St. Peter and the crippled man outside the Temple. By saying, “Look at us,” St. Peter opens a personal relationship with that man, the Pope observed. In the same way, papal representatives in different countries open a relationship between those people and the Holy See, so that “the Pope is able to participate in the very life of his sons and, in a surer and more rapid way, their needs and at the same time their aspirations.”

Pope Leo voiced his appreciation for the work of his representatives, saying that “no other country in the world has a diplomatic Corps as united as you are: because your, our, communion is not merely functional, nor an idea; we are united in Christ and we are united in the Church.”

The Pope presented each papal envoy with a ring inscripted sub umbra Petri: a traditional gift for papal diplomats at their first meeting with a Pontiff.

