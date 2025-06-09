Catholic World News

Rupnik art quietly removed from Vatican web site

June 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Artwork by the disgraced Father Marko Rupnik, which had appeared regularly on the web sites of the Vatican communications department, was quietly removed this past weekend. No explanation has been given.

The persistent display of Rupnik’s work, despite his record of sexual and spiritual abuse, had prompted protests for several months. Last year the Vatican communications office had dismissed those protests. This year an online complaint by writer Amy Wellborn was quickly followed by the removal of the works.

