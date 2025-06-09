Catholic World News

Holy Seek workers must seek holiness, Pope says

June 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: June 9 marked the Jubilee of the Holy See, and Pope Leo XIV led a procession of Vatican employees through the Holy Door of St. Peter’s basilica.

In his remarks to the group the Pope said that “the best way to serve the Holy See is to strive to be holy, each of us according to his or her state of life and the task entrusted.”

Reflecting of the work of the Holy See, the Pontiff called attention to the “two poles” of the Church: Marian and Petrine. “It is the Marian one that ensures the fruitfulness and holiness of the Petrine one, through her motherhood, gift of Christ and the Spirit.”

