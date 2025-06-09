Catholic World News

German bishop who refused involvement in Synodal Committee resigns at 70

June 09, 2025

Pope Leo has accepted the resignation of Bishop Gregor Maria Hanke, OSB, from the office of bishop of Eichstätt. The prelate is 70, five years younger than the customary retirement age for bishops.

Bishop Hanke was one of four German bishops who announced recently that they will not participate in the work of a Synodal Committee that has been established by the episcopal conference despite opposition from the Vatican.

Bishop Hanke said that he offered his resignation to Pope Francis shortly before Easter and that he was moved by a desire to return to simple pastoral work.

“Being close to people as a pastor—that’s what I want to realize in the remaining, hopefully sprightly years of my life as Father Gregor, before I return to my monastic community later on,” he said. “I won’t hide the fact that I feel an inner fatigue after many challenges, scandals, and unresolved conflicts.”

