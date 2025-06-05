Catholic World News

Caritas calls on EU nations to raise minimum income

June 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Europa, a federation of 49 Catholic agencies in 46 nations, called upon EU nations to address “deep flaws in national minimum income schemes” and “rethink how income support can serve as a true foundation for social inclusion.”

“Minimum income should meet at least 75% of the national poverty threshold for all household types” and enable “access to healthcare, housing, education and employment,” Caritas Europa stated. “The EU should promote binding standards for minimum income, linked to its broader strategy on social rights and poverty reduction.”

