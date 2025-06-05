Catholic World News

Prison inmates meet with Pontiff

June 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At his June 4 general audience, Pope Leo XIV received two inmates from Rebibbia prison, the site of one of the five holy doors for the 2025 jubilee year.

“We are here to represent not ourselves but the entire penitentiary,” said Paolo, one of the inmates, whom prison chaplain Father Marco Fibbi and prison director Teresa Mascolo accompanied to the audience. “This is why we brought the Pope a silver artifact reproducing the ‘Cross of Hope’ as a gift.”

“In reality, the real gift was given to us by Pope Prevost, receiving us and demonstrating his desire to continue Francis’s work of attention and closeness to the inmates,” Paolo added.

Father Fibbi said that “we hope that Leo XIV will also come to visit us, so that the door thrown open by his predecessor in this reality of suffering remains an open passage to question the consciences of those who still know little about this world.”

