Catholic World News

Lay movement leaders meet at Vatican to discuss evangelization, formation

June 04, 2025

Representatives of 115 recognized lay associations and movements have convened for their annual meeting with officials of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.

The theme of this year’s gathering, which takes place from June 4-6, is “Hope Lived and Proclaimed: The Gift of the Jubilee for Ecclesial Communities.”

The dicastery “aims to bring everyone together to rethink the evangelizing mission they were entrusted with in today’s world, as well as the formation activity in the spirit of ‘hope does not disappoint’ (Spes non confundit), to rediscover hope within the mission and form people ‘of hope,’“ the dicastery emphasized in a statement.

Representatives will also seek forgiveness from “God and their brothers, invoking the grace of an authentic personal and community conversion.”

Linda Ghisoni, undersecretary of the dicastery, added:

The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life hopes that the Annual Meeting with Moderators, together with the Jubilee of Ecclesial Movements, Associations and New Communities that will follow the Meeting, will provide an opportunity to live a renewed Pentecost, knowing that the Risen Lord is now renewing his call for ecclesial movements to meet today’s men and women to listen to them and be reliable witnesses of the joy experienced in meeting the Lord. He calls us to break out of the prevailing individualism and become a ‘we’, as bearers of Christian hope: “And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us” (Romans 5:5).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!