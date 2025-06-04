Catholic World News

Nearly 100 parishes lost to Russian occupation, Ukrainian Catholic leader says

June 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church asked in a television interview, “Who today is speaking up for the rights of believers there? We have lost nearly a hundred of our parishes.”

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said that current negotiations “lack any real discussion of human rights—especially the natural right to religious freedom ... Who will speak about our inherent right to profess the faith into which we were born—even in those territories under temporary occupation? Who will speak of restitution or compensation for the damage done?”

“If they [Russian leaders] refuse to recognize that we even exist, then there is no one to negotiate with,” he added. “We cannot speak of any just agreement unless the criminal is convicted. Without justice, there can be no peace.”

