Homage to Blessed Iuliu Hossu, Romanian bishop, victim of Communism

June 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV presided at a June 2 ceremony in the Sistine Chapel commemorating the life and work of Blessed Bishop Iuliu Hossu, who died in prison in 1973.

The Pope hailed the late prelate’s unswerving defense of the faith in the face of Communist persecution, and the efforts that he undertook—“at enormous risk to himself and to the Greek-Catholic Church”—to protect Romanian Jews. The Vatican ceremony had been requested by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania, an organization that has spearheaded the drive to recognize Bishop Hossu among the “righteous of the Gentiles.”

Bishop Hossu had been named a cardinal in pectore by Pope Paul VI while in prison, but died before that appointment could be made public.

