Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to Poland’s Diocese of Płock

June 03, 2025

Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to Poland’s Diocese of Płock (map) in a Latin-language letter for the 950th anniversary of its establishment under Pope St. Gregory VII.

The Pontiff named Cardinal Ladislav Nemet, SVD of Belgrade, Serbia, as his special envoy to a June 7 solemn Mass commemorating the anniversary.

“The Church of Płock, counted among the oldest episcopal sees in Poland, has clearly stood out for the deep faith and holiness of the lives of many faithful Pastors and the love of the universal Church,” Pope Leo wrote in his letter, dated May 16, the feast of St. Andrew Bobola, a patron saint of Poland, and released by the Vatican on June 2.

“That beloved land of Masovia”—a reference to the Polish region—“knew the life and activity of St. Stanislaus Kostka, patron of children and young people; of St. Sister Faustina Kowalska, the illustrious apostle of Divine Mercy; and of the blessed Bishops Antoni Julian Nowowiejski and Leon Wetmański, martyrs of the Second World War,” the Pope continued.

The Pope asked Cardinal Nemet to “encourage all those present to a more diligent imitation of the life of Christ in daily life, love for the Gospel of Christ and his Church, prayer for vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life. Each one, conscious of his own vocation, remembering the words of St. Stanislaus Kostka, ‘I was born for greater things,’ should give a most beautiful witness to the Christian life even in this difficult time.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!