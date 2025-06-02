Action Alert!
Only 6 days remain and still $25,570 left to raise. Please act now: Your gift will be matched!
Catholic World News

Texas passes 3 bills promoting religion in public schools

June 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The three bills are entitled:

  • an act relating to a period of prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious text in public.schools
  • an act relating to the right of a public school employee to engage in religious speech or prayer while on duty
  • an act relating to excused absences from public school for the purpose of attending a released time course

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon2 June
Easter

Monday of the Seventh Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of Sts. Marcellinus and Peter, Martyrs

Image for Monday of the Seventh Week of Easter; Opt. Mem. of Sts. Marcellinus and Peter, Martyrs

The Church offers the Optional Memorial of Saints Marcellinus and Peter (d. 304) who were two Roman martyrs who suffered under the Diocletian persecution. The first was an exorcist, the second a priest. Their cultus was so important that after peace was restored to the Church, Constantine built a basilica…

Learn more about this day.

June Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: