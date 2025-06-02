Texas passes 3 bills promoting religion in public schools
June 02, 2025
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: The three bills are entitled:
- an act relating to a period of prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious text in public.schools
- an act relating to the right of a public school employee to engage in religious speech or prayer while on duty
- an act relating to excused absences from public school for the purpose of attending a released time course
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!